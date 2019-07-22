Panama City officer charged with battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City police officer is now charged with misdemeanor battery after he allegedly punched a suspect who had his arms behind his back and was handcuffed.

William Rhodes, 40, of Panama City, was one of several officers who were attempting to arrest Antwain Williams earlier this month.

Witnesses said Williams attacked others before police showed up and then fought with police as they were attempting to detain him. In his arrest affidavit, Rhodes charged Williams with resisting an officer with violence and wrote that he kicked officers.

In their arrest affidavit against Rhodes, investigators wrote that he struck Williams in the face with his forearm while he was handcuffed.

“The strikes from the defendant were outside the scope of the lawful arrest of the victim,” they added.

Williams is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

