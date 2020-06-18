Panama City nurse returns home after 8-week assignment in New York

BAY COUNTY Fla.– A local nurse returned to Panama City Saturday after an eight-week-long nursing assignment in New York.

Because of the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in New York, many volunteer and travel nurses are on their way home.

“I’m sorry I did not come here sooner. I wish I could have been here a month before,” Gulf Coast Regional Registered Nurse Hwayun Delaney said when she first got to New York.

That is the only regret Delaney had after returning home from volunteering at Maimonides hospital in Brooklyn, New York amid the peak of COVID-19.

After Hurricane Michael devastated Panama City , Delaney said, “I remember thinking, if anything like this happens in the nation, I want to go help.”

So she did, Delaney left on April 13, for the big apple and was on assignment for eight weeks. Most days lasted 12 hours wearing protective g ear and taking care of patients.

“You just take care of them until it’s like 8 p.m., then you go home,” Delaney said. “I didn’t eat dinner. I would just go to sleep because I was exhausted. then I would wake up and do it all over again.”

Delaney said at least one hospital had to open up six additional ICU’s because of the number of patients that needed care.

“On the floors they were taking patients that were intubated, which is unheard of,” Delaney said.

The first two weeks Delaney was there, she said it seemed like every patient was intubated and nobody was getting better. One patient that stood out the most, a 30-year-old man.

She hopes history does not repeat itself if a second wave does hit as bad as what she experienced in New York.

“It made me a stronger nurse, a stronger person, you know. and just to know I had this fear, of course, in the back of my mind. but I overcame it,” Delaney said.

She said it is important to keep listening to experts, wear a mask and continue to wash your hands.