PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in need of a free meal are always welcome to get one at the Salvation Army in Panama City.

However, the organization’s food supply is getting low and they need the community’s help to restock it.

Salvation Army officials are holding a three-week-long food drive right now and are asking for several nonperishables.

Canned proteins like peanut butter, tuna, and chicken are their main priority.

Hundreds of people pick up food at the non-profit on West 15th Street in Panama City every month.

Major Ed Binnix said you can drop off food donations there, at either of the Salvation Army thrift stores or at the WMBB studios on Harrison Avenue.

“We’re having a lot of families that are struggling to make ends meet. Rent is eating up so much of their income that towards the end of the month, they’re just out of money and they just need it,” Binnix said. They don’t need a lot, they just need to get some groceries and they’re out of money for the month.”

Major Binnix said the Salvation Army in Panama City not only provides food for those in need, but they also provide showers, and job-seeking help, and this summer there’s a free opportunity for kids in the Panhandle. An all-expense paid trip to summer camp in Stark, Florida begins June 26th.

To sign your child up, call the Salvation Army (850) 769-5259.