Panama City native named president of ABC News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman from Panama City has been named the next president of ABC News.

Kimberly Godwin, an EMMY award-winner and CBS executive, will be the first Black woman to lead a major broadcast news network.

Godwin has spent 35 years in the industry, running local newsrooms across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

She will replace James Goldston, who was in the position for seven years, in May.

ABC News said Godwin will “oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the organization, including the No. 1 programs ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘World News Tonight with David Muir’ and ’20/20,’ and the growing streaming channel ABC News Live.”