Panama City names acting city manager after city manager hospitalized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mark McQueen, Panama City’s city manager, is being treated in a local hospital for coronavirus.

“City Manager Mark McQueen is currently recovering from COVID-19. He is receiving extraordinary care by the professional team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “Until General McQueen returns, Assistant City Manager Jared Jones will continue serving as Acting City Manager. My fellow Commissioners and I have confidence in not only Mr. Jones, but also the City’s direction of recovery from Hurricane Michael. We are confident in General McQueen’s speedy recovery and look forward to his return soon.”

McQueen, a retired army general, led the city during Hurricane Michael and through the recovery process.