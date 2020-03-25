Panama City moves forward with new skate park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City skate park just took one step closer to completion.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners awarded a contract for the design-build phase of the skate park to Newline Skateparks FL for $230,000.

Moving forward, Newline will hold town hall type meetings open to the public, where the community can voice what they would like to see implemented into the park.

Panama City city manager, Mark McQueen, says he is happy to see this project moving forward amid all the coronavirus concerns.

“This is a good thing for us to be moving forward,” McQueen said. “Even though we are in the midst of the COVID-19, we can’t leave what we need to be doing which is rebuilding the city and this is one project of many that the city continues to work on.”

McQueen says he expects the design will take a couple months to put together and hopefully the skate park will be completed by the end of this year.

