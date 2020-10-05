Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Life Chain extended along 23 Street Sunday and many held signs for those driving by to bring awareness to every stage of human life.

“It is not the only place in the country where there is a life chain,” said Saint Dominic Catholic Church Deacon Steve Snigg.

Snigg and many others of all ages, and around the country, took part in this yearly prayer gathering to be the voice for those who don’t have one.

“To stand for the dignity of each and every human life from conception to natural death, and especially for unborn babies,” said Saint Dominic Catholic Church Pastor Father Michael Nixon. “Letting the world know that we stand for them, who have no voice.”

Father Nixon said he is also standing in support of women who may be looking for assistance during their pregnancies.

“The right to life is paramount if we do not have the right to life, nothing else counts,” Snigg said.

Father Nixon said there are hope and other options for life. And Sniggs said he hopes to help others reflect on abortion and take an interest in unborn lives.

“I think we will have succeeded if we can convince one person to think about it,” Sniggs said. “And if they are in a situation where they are confronted with having to make a choice, that they reach out to us or any church for help.”

This is just one part Saint Dominic Catholic Church is doing in support of unborn lives, Father Nixon said.

“Some other things we are doing is helping support catholic charities with their Matthews nursery, which helps women and families,” Father Nixon said.

There are many local options to help those who may need assistance, some of those are listed below.

Pregnancy support resource, Saint Dominic Catholic Church, Matthew’s Nursery