Panama City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Panama City Beach, Fla (WMBB) — Eastgate Christian Fellowship along with Truth Fellowship, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and A Hand Up International Inc., will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 7145 W Highway 98, Panama City Beach.

Hosts request that attendees bring a driver's license to show Florida residency. Volunteers will be on-site directing vehicles through the food distribution line.