Panama City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki tested positive for COVID-19 this week, city officials wrote in a news release.
“He is experiencing very mild symptoms and remains in good health while he’s working from home and self-quarantining,” officials added. “As the Mayor shared via phone at the recent Commission Meeting, please wear a mask if possible, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Working together as a community, we can all practice these responsible activities and remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of our citizens and visitors.”