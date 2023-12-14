PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s mayor went to Panama City Police to file a criminal complaint that a Florida House Representative threatened him during the intermission of a city meeting.

Mayor Michael Rohan told officers that Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts confronted him in a private part of the county government building during the November 28 Panama City Commission meeting.

Rohan said Griffitts was belligerent and threatening and that Griffitts accused the mayor of lying and promised to report him to the state commission on ethics.

Griffitts and Rohan have been at odds since Rohan allegedly tried to file a false document with the state through Griffitts’ office last month. Rohan said he stood his ground during the altercation and told Griffitts to kiss his (expletive).

But he also called Griffitts a large individual who likes to get, “close and personal with his threatening remarks.”

Rohan also said that Griffitts was part of group that was quote, “out to get” him.

The report filed by the investigators states that Rohan told them the downtown commissioners are in the pocket of some big people, including big companies, saying quote, “and I am standing up against them and they don’t like that.”

News 13 reached out to Rohan’s Tallahassee attorneys and they have not responded.

Griffitts declined to comment as well.

Panama City Police released the documents in the case to News 13 through a public records request. They said they have no comment on the case, except to say that no charges were filed and the case is closed.