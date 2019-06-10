News

Panama City Mayor asks for public's input as rebuild continues

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 08:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:15 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki was in studio to tell us about long term recovery meetings.

The city wants the public's input on what they want to see as the city rebuilds.

"We want total public involvement in the process," said Mayor Brudnicki.

Focus groups and town halls start today, anyone can attend long term planning meetings. 

RebuildPC.org has a list of when the meetings will be. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center