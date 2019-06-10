Panama City Mayor asks for public's input as rebuild continues
PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki was in studio to tell us about long term recovery meetings.
The city wants the public's input on what they want to see as the city rebuilds.
"We want total public involvement in the process," said Mayor Brudnicki.
Focus groups and town halls start today, anyone can attend long term planning meetings.
RebuildPC.org has a list of when the meetings will be.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump's…
-
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to…
-
STERLING, Va. (AP) - Stung by criticism that his deal to avert…