PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s mayor was accused of sexual harassment, trying to fraudulently file a document with the state legislature, and destroying a public record during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Mayor Michael Rohan denied the allegations.

“As Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior I want you all to know that I have done absolutely nothing wrong. And you can take that to the bank,” Rohan said. “I replaced long-term politicians here in town, part of a ruling Deep State, and the Deep State doesn’t like what I’m doing.”

He added that he has hired attorneys to deal with the matter.

When asked if he was denying that he touched a woman inappropriately Rohan referred the question to his attorneys.

Rohan is accused of grabbing an employee’s backside while he was taking a photo with her during a July 4th event, according to documents released by the city. Rohan also reportedly spoke to the woman in an inappropriate and flirtatious manner.

The documents state that the employee did not come forward and that Interim City Manager Brandy Waldron investigated the incident after rumors about the situation began to circulate. The employee and another witness confirmed the situation and Rohan declined to speak to city officials about it.

City leaders brought in labor attorneys Allen Norton & Blue who investigated both this incident and a prior situation where Rohan allegedly tried to fraudulently file a form with the Florida Legislature and then illegally destroyed the form.

Rohan repeatedly denied those allegations as well.

The firm reported its findings to the city commission and recommended that the findings be turned over to Florida’s Commission on Ethics.

The Panama City Commission voted unanimously to send two complaints to the Florida Commission on Ethics. One accused Rohan of sexual harassment, the second accused him of fraudulently trying to file a form with the state. The commission decided not to pursue an allegation that Rohan illegally destroyed or failed to preserve a public record.

Rohan himself voted to approve the motion saying that his lawyers will handle it.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.