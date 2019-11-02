Panama City Marine Institute holds open house

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eighth grade students from Bay Haven and North Bay Haven got a preview of classes available at the Panama City Marine Institute (PSMI). They also got a look at the remodeled building, which was damaged during Hurricane Michael.

Right now, PSMI students are in portable classrooms as their permanent building is remodeled. Students can participate in activities such as growing scallops, scuba ,conducting water sampling and learn about topics such as drones and water safety.

AMI Kids PCMI Executive Director Ron Boyce says the remodel also has to bring the building, which was built in 1911, up to code.

“There were a lot of challenges to this building and a lot of surprises, so anybody that would have been in here before, walking into this part now would not recognize it,” Boyce said.

Boyce said last year’s open house increased enrollment, and now that classrooms are back open, there can be more students involved.

“The next step we still have to go to is a new dock and the completion of the renovations of the other ⅔ of the facility. So we still have a long way to go, but we’re off to a great start,” Boyce said.

The building is ready for inspection, and Boyce hopes to have students inside within the next couple weeks.