Panama City Marina to host July 4 fireworks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Marina has been closed since Hurricane Michael, but this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display will still go on.

Organizers were able to clear off enough space on the green on the marina to host the display.

“We’re really excited about this Fourth of July … It’s the historic place where we’ve always had it. Not wanting a hurricane to define us, we’re really excited that the city has allowed us to put the event back down there this year,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City, said.

The city laid down a 72,000 square foot green space for people to watch the show on and brought a barge to display the fireworks from the water.

“Boaters should be aware to keep a safe distance away from the barge in the water,” Vigil said. “Especially with the amount of downed trees we have, the water is really the safest place for us to have the fireworks.”

Parking will be available on the backside of the Marina Civic Center and on the south side of McKenzie Park, along with the normal street parking in downtown Panama City.

Panama City is also hosting a parade on July 4, which will be aired on WMBB at 3 p.m. The parade will start on Harrison Ave.