Panama City Marina making progress on recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Residents are seeing progress with regard to Marina clean-up efforts in Panama City, as crews start to remove debris from the west basin.

They had previously done this for the east basin; removing pylons and wreckage from out of the water in order to make way for new and improved boat slips.

After the debris is cleared, crews will then begin working on fixing the bulk heads.

City Manager Mark McQueen says although plans are not set in stone, officials are looking at possible changes for the future.

“One of the things that we’re looking at is having larger vessels that are going to be able to be in that space which will be a good thing,” said McQueen. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the city to be in competition with smaller marinas that are more than able to handle smaller vessels, 20, 30, 40 foot vessels. But principally I think we need to be looking at 40 foot and beyond.”

As well as the Marina being cleared, demolition is well underway for the old library; McQueen said officials will then determine how to move forward with the old city hall.