TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge sentenced a Panama City man to 35 years in prison on a series of firearms and drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Lopez-Garza, 37, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, being an alien in the United States after a prior removal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal alien.

Local and federal agents arrested Lopez-Garza in April 2021 at a Panama City hotel, according to federal authorities.

Lopez-Garza had more than 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 12.4 pounds of marijuana, a quarter kilogram of fentanyl, more than $30,000 dollars in cash, a firearm, and ammunition.

Federal authorities said Lopez-Garza had already been deported from the United States once and returned to commit drug offenses.

In October of 2021, Lopez-Garza pled guilty to charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, being an alien in the United States after a prior removal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal alien.