Panama City man killed in hit and run accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A Panama City man is dead following a hit and run on Front Beach road.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Front Beach and Pryor Avenue.

Reports said an early 2000 model, tan-colored dodge pick-up truck was heading east when the driver struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, 45-year-old Jonathan Boston of Panama City, died at the scene.

The investigation is on-going as they search for the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the truck or the driver, contact Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.