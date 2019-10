SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was critically injured Wednesday night when a car struck him as he was crossing the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the vehicle was traveling near the intersection of State Road 87 and Oakland Drive when it hit 66-year-old Chris Burgess.

FHP says Burgess was in a non crosswalk zone and was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.