PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man was given two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday for his role in a 2019 shooting.

In July of 2019, then-28-year-old Jermel Cromartie was charged with shooting Angel Santos multiple times. Santos’ life was saved that night after bystanders heard him screaming for help and called emergency services.

During the trial, 10 witnesses were brought to the stand, all by the prosecution, that included bystanders from the night, investigators, and Cromartie’s grandmother. Many of them were asked to identify the man that Santos said shot him; those that remembered pointed at Cromartie.

The defense did not cross-examine the witnesses or present closing arguments.

The prosecution also revealed a phone conversation that Cromartie had with Santos while in jail, where he offered to give him money if he didn’t testify. Santos was not present at Tuesday’s trial

After a brief deliberation period, the jury found Cromartie guilty of first-degree attempted murder and tampering with a victim.