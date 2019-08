WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — A Washington County jury found a Panama City man guilty in a 2018 sexual abuse case Thursday.

Joseph Holloway was arrested in September 2018. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office had said Holloway took the victim, a special needs adult into the woods and forced her to sex with him.

Holloway was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.