PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man already in the Bay County Jail, is facing new charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said 29-year-old Tymell Thomas molested a young boy on several different occasions. The incidents allegedly took place at a private school for special needs children.

Thomas was reportedly an employee, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim said Thomas would try to get him alone in a classroom or closet. The child added that Thomas exposed himself, and fondled the boy both on-top and beneath his clothing.



Thomas was arrested in July after allegedly reporting himself for molesting a 17-year-old mentally challenged boy, and not telling the teen he was HIV positive.