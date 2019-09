WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man died Tuesday morning after a crash in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a Toyota Tundra driven by 26-year-old Richard Youd was traveling westbound on Highway 98 when it traveled off the shoulder.

Troopers said Youd tried to gain control of the vehicle but it overturned. The car came to a stop in the center of the roadway.

Youd was taken to Bay Medical, where he was pronounced dead.