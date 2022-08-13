PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash at 23rd Street on Friday night.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m.

According to police, 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street when a Chevy truck heading east in the turn lane in front of Stanford Station turned into the path of the motorcycle.

Zweifel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Juan Manuel Reyna Bautista, 32, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing death or serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.