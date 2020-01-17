Panama City man convicted in sex battery case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was convicted of multiple charges in a sex battery case.

Xsavian “Rozay” Cromartie was found guilty as charged by a jury of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Prosecutors said he molested a girl in December of 2016 when she was 12-years-old. The victim testified that she was afraid to disclose at the time. About 18 months later the victim disclosed to a friend who encouraged her to tell a teacher, who immediately notified law enforcement, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Cromartie faces a maximum of 45 years in the Department of Corrections and is scheduled for sentencing on January 24th.