Panama City man charged with sexual battery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ashstun Nelson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is now charged with sexual battery on a minor and false imprisonment after he was found with a missing juvenile.

Panama City police said they were searching for a missing and endangered juvenile when they mad contact with Ashstun Nelson, 26, at Magnolia Pointe apartments.

The child was found inside the apartment. A subsequent investigation led to Nelson’s arrest.

Nelson is now charged with one count of sexual battery, unlawful sex acts with certain minors, false imprisonment, deprive the victim the use of 911, and 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency and dependency of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation with other arrests pending, officers wrote. If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Putnam County: Searches will continue through the night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putnam County: Searches will continue through the night"

Haney Technical Center now accepting nursing applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haney Technical Center now accepting nursing applications"

GCSC Gulf/Franklin campus looking to get training program for exiting military

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Gulf/Franklin campus looking to get training program for exiting military"

Remarkable Women Tina Dean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women Tina Dean"

Deerpoint Drawdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deerpoint Drawdown"

Parks Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parks Update"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.