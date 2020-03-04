Panama City man charged with sexual battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is now charged with sexual battery on a minor and false imprisonment after he was found with a missing juvenile.

Panama City police said they were searching for a missing and endangered juvenile when they mad contact with Ashstun Nelson, 26, at Magnolia Pointe apartments.

The child was found inside the apartment. A subsequent investigation led to Nelson’s arrest.

Nelson is now charged with one count of sexual battery, unlawful sex acts with certain minors, false imprisonment, deprive the victim the use of 911, and 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency and dependency of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation with other arrests pending, officers wrote. If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.