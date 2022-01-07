Panama City man charged with possession of child porn

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested and charged with possession of child porn.

Victor Bossen, 19, was charged with 24 counts of child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct from a minor.

According to the Panama City Police Department, Bossen was in possession of sexually explicit pictures and video of a Wisconsin girl and threatened to blackmail her.

The child’s family contacted Wisconsin authorities and showed the text messages from Bossen on the girl’s cell phone.

On Friday, Panama City police investigators detectives searched Bossen’s phone and found 15 videos and nine images of the girl.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local attorney William S. Henry sworn in as new circuit judge

Move Over Month 1-7

Panhandle Weather 1-7-2022

Ozark Firehouse Subs owner makes a death wish to customer

Man in the Sea Museum Fundraiser

Local non-profit 'Save the Closet' to donate to Kentucky tornado victims

More Local News

Don't Miss