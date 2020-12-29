Panama City man charged with child abuse

Cristian Aldana Lopez

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is charged with child abuse after a three-month-old baby suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

Panama City Police said they responded to a local hospital on Sunday where the child was being treated for injuries.

“After further investigation, the child’s father, Cristian Aldana Lopez was arrested for one count of child abuse,” investigators wrote.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-
872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785-TIPS.

