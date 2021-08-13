Panama City man charged with aggravated child abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and domestic battery after injuring a child and the child’s mother, authorities said.

James E. White

James E. White, 29, was arrested after the Panama City Police Department was called to the 700 block of E. 14th Street on Wednesday after he reportedly struck a six-year-old in the face.

Authorities said he then provided a false name to officers and was found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

White was charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of child abuse, and one count of false imprisonment. He was also charged with felony domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation, with the mother as the victim.

The juvenile had suffered ongoing physical abuse and had multiple injuries all over his body in various stages of healing, investigators said.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FSU Panama City welcomes on campus housing ahead of the fall semester

Panama City Weather Forecast 8-13-2021

Tropical Depression Fred Update for Panama City Beach and the Panhandle

Panama City officer fired after being found guilty of misdemeanor battery

Gulf County TDC to host Park Hopper event

Panama City Weather: 8/13/21 Morning Forecast

More Local News

Don't Miss