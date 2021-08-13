Panama City man charged with aggravated child abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and domestic battery after injuring a child and the child’s mother, authorities said.

James E. White

James E. White, 29, was arrested after the Panama City Police Department was called to the 700 block of E. 14th Street on Wednesday after he reportedly struck a six-year-old in the face.

Authorities said he then provided a false name to officers and was found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

White was charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of child abuse, and one count of false imprisonment. He was also charged with felony domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation, with the mother as the victim.

The juvenile had suffered ongoing physical abuse and had multiple injuries all over his body in various stages of healing, investigators said.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.