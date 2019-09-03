PCPD: Panama City man attacked woman at local media outlet

A Panama City News Herald employee attacked and attempted to rape another employee, according to an arrest affidavit from the Panama City Police Department.

The victim walked into her office at 501 W. 11th Street and found 26-year-old Brandon Michael Pou sleeping there. The victim, who recognized Pou as an employee from another part of the building, told Pou to leave and he asked to use her phone. She told him no, twice, and he attacked her, the report states.

Pou allegedly attempted to take the victim’s phone, put her in a chokehold from behind and tried to take her pants off. He then attempted to sexually assault her, police wrote.

The victim told police Pou, punched her, bit her and that she believed he was trying to rape her.

Police found Pou a short time later and arrested him. He was charged with attempted sexual battery and burglary. He is being held on a $35,000 bond. According to Bay County court records Pou was previously charged with arson and grand theft.

The report does not state what Pou did for The News Herald. The company has not yet commented on the situation.