Panama City man arrested on drug charges in Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested early Friday morning after a traffic stop in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over a car driven by Blake Burkett, 30, of Panama City just after midnight near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Musset Bayou Road.

A K-9 and his handler responded and alerted on the vehicle. Meth and drug paraphernalia, including several pipes and baggies for distribution, were located.

Deputies also found a Slim Jim and a two-sided bump key, which are both used to unlock vehicles. Burkett claimed to be a tow truck driver in Bay County.

Burkett was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.