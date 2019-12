PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident has been arrested for more than 450 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest record from the Panama City Police Department, Gordon Laban, 64, was in possession of 466 videos and images depicting lewd acts with minors as young as 3.

He has been taken to the Bay County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.