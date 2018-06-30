News

Panama City man Arrested for Allegedly Raping A Woman

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 10:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 11:24 PM EDT

Panama City, Fla. - According to the Panama City Police Department, 20 year old Denzel Walker engaged in sex with a woman without her consent.

Walker admitted to authorities to having sex with the victim while she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Walker was charged with sexual battery.

