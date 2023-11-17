PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man has been charged with two armed robberies.

Police have not announced the details of their investigation but court records obtained by News 13 confirm that one person was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery with a firearm in connection to an October 18 robbery at a Dollar General on West 15th Street and a second robbery at a Chevron Gas Station on W. 11th Street on November 6.

According to court records Jaden Delvon Larry, 24, was arrested after DNA evidence obtained by investigators tied Larry to the crime.

Larry was also charged with violating his probation. He was on probation for a burglary in 2017 and a carjacking in 2018 according to Florida’s Department of Corrections.