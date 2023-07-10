PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with two counts of sexual battery after he raped two siblings, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Anthony Dillingham, 31, of Panama City, committed the crimes in November and December of 2017, according to court records. One of the victims was under 12. The other was between 12 and 16. Court records state that Dillingham was arrested after the siblings told their parents who then notified law enforcement.

Dillingham is now being held in the Bay County Jail. His first appearance before a judge is scheduled for Monday afternoon.