Panama City man accused of sexual battery after impersonating police officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is accused of impersonating a police officer in order to break into a home and sexually assault a physically disabled woman who is more than 64-years-old.

Marquael Lashon Williams, 27, is charged with sexual battery, burglary, battery on a victim older than 64 and falsely impersonating an officer.

According to his arrest report, Williams knocked on the victim’s door at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. He told the victim he was a police officer and then, once he gained access to the home, attacked her, police wrote.

At some point the victim’s physical therapist arrived and Williams left the home via a side door, police wrote. They added that the therapist saw Williams leaving the home.

Police wrote that DNA from the suspect matched the scene, that he lives within 500 feet of the victim and that he matches the description given by both the victim and the physical therapist.