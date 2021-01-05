Panama City man accused of armed robbery while out on bond

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was out on bond for drug charges robbed another man of $20,000, Panama City Police said Tuesday.

Police said the victim met with 39-year old William Hunter on December 30 and that Hunter

struck the victim with a handgun and robbed him of more than $20,000.

Hunter was located and arrested on Monday.

“Through the course of the investigation Detectives were able to determine that this incident was directly targeted toward the victim known to Hunter, and was not a random act,” officers wrote in a news release. “At the time of the robbery, Hunter was out on bond for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, and unlawful use of a communications device to facilitate a felony.”

Hunter is now also charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3112, or they can report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.