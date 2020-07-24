Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Mall plans call for radical redesign

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The owners of the Panama City Mall have new plans on their website that call for a radical redesign of the shopping space.

The plans call for residential buildings mixed with free standing outdoor shops and office space.

Dillards, JC Penney and Best Buy remain the anchor stores in the area and other stores are not named in the plans. Panama City officials said they are working with mall owner Hendon Properties about the future of the mall.

However, Hendon has not yet submitted these plans to the city, officials added.

Hendon declined to comment.

