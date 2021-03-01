Panama City local appointed to Enterprise Florida Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor DeSantis has announced the appointment of three people to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors. Among them is Cody Khan of Panama City.

Khan is the Chairman and CEO of Oasis Resorts, Vice Chairman of Hilton Inc., and President and CEO of Holiday Golf Course. According to the Governor’s office, Khan has volunteered his time with the Bay County Tourism Development Council and the Chip Hilton Classic Foundation benefiting the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. Khan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics and a master’s degree in economics.

Other appointments include Dean Hartley and Scott Ross, both of Tallahassee.

