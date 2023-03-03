PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local business leaders are making a push in favor of ad valorum tax breaks.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen addressed the issue with Bay County Chamber of Commerce members during their first Friday meeting.

Panama City had ad valorum tax breaks for new and expanding industries for 30 years, until 2021, when citizens voted against renewing the incentive.

Now business leaders are asking voters to change course.

“What we do in economic development is very competitive, so it’s important that we continue to look for ways to increase tools in our toolbox and this is something that increases our competitiveness and increases our chances of winning projects to create good jobs in Bay County and Panama City,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

McQueen said this program is tailored to companies in fields like manufacturing, processing, and technology.

It does not apply to businesses in the service or retail industries.

McQueen said there are certain requirements a business must meet to be eligible for the tax exemption.

“When they come in and they want to bring in their capital investment, when they want to provide high paying jobs, at least ten jobs that are higher than the average income for employees in Bay County, they’re eligible for this program,” McQueen said.

Voters in Bay County and Lynn Haven have approved the program, along with many other municipalities.

“Most cities have this already,” Hardin said. “It’s like a bottom-line indicator and if we don’t have it, we’re not even at the starting line. It really enables us to be competitive at a different level.”

If voters approve the tax referendum, it would remain in effect for 10 years.

The Panama City economic incentive referendum is on the ballot for the April 18th municipal election.