Panama City ‘Last Pass’ hurricane debris removal deadline around the corner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City residents still struggling with hurricane debris have one more chance to get it removed by the city.

Panama City officials are asking residents to place their remaining hurricane-generated debris on the curb by Tuesday, December 31st.

Officials say this has been the largest natural disaster debris clean-up initiative in the nation’s history.

Residents with remaining storm debris are urged to put it at the curb by the deadline.

If it is not there when crews come to pick it up, future removal could cost a fee.

The city’s solid waste team also working to resume their normal yard trash collection schedule.

Debris such as shorter tree limbs, limited amounts of appliances, toys and furniture can be included in this yard trash collection.

Larger items cannot be picked up by the city’s trash trucks, therefore, that debris must be on the curb for last pass.