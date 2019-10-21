Panama City is calling on local artists to transform traffic boxes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is issuing a second call for artists, graphic designers, illustrators and photographers who want their work displayed on a traffic cabinet in the city.

The original deadline was set for September 30, but senior manager of the city’s Quality of Life Department, Ty Farris, said he and his team are extending it to November 1.

“We received about 21 submissions, but more than half – closer to 80% – didn’t submit within the correct format or whatever, so there were some difficulties in trying to jury that,” he said. “So we decided to extend that deadline through November 1. And that allows for the original artists to go ahead and resubmit in the correct format, or also allows for artists that didn’t hear of it or get a chance to submit some additional time.”

Submitted designs must showcase original artwork and graphic design. They must be sent as high-resolution JPEG files and must not portray any words, numbers, commercial advertisement or traffic signage.

Farris also encourages artists to avoid graffiti styles.

“We’re trying to stay away from anything that’s graffiti-based,” he said. “There are some graffiti that truly looks like artwork, and if somebody submits that, you know, it may be that we consider it. But, you know, we don’t want the spray paint.”

The Panama City Mural Committee will review all the proposals, and the selected designs will become vinyl wraps.

Each of the selected artists will also receive an honorarium of $300.

Full details, including how to submit your design, are available here.