Panama City hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents across Panama City gathered together Monday night to get into the holiday spirit. Panama city lit up the sky for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Gateway Park.

“This is another joyous occasion here in Panama City,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “What a great day this is and great weather and hot chocolate and lots of festivities.”

After the lighting ceremony, community members enjoyed food trucks, hot coco and live music.

“It’s been great, said Wewahitchka Resident Jay Bryan. “It has been really beautiful. They did a great job. Santa did a good job arriving on the fire truck.”

All the children in attendace also had the chance to tell Santa exactly what they want under the tree this Christmas.

McQueen says in all, this was a great event to bring the community together to celebrate such a special time of year.

“There are so many things that are special about this time, especially since it’s been a year since the storm and we have so many things to rejoice over this year,” McQueen said. “Certainly this season is a reason to rejoice.”