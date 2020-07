PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Springfield Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a home on North Fox Lane around noon on Sunday.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was a lightning strike. All residents made it out safely. Crews put out the flames around 5:30 p.m.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames and damages are being assessed at this time. Red Cross was also contacted to provide support for the residents