Panama City has plans to bring back the Marina Civic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marina Civic Center still remains closed today, as it was severely damaged from Hurricane Michael. But, the city of Panama City has plans to bring the building back.



Based on reports from professional engineers, the building is around 60% damaged from Hurricane Michael.

Moving forward the city has two options, to rebuild the center in the same spot using insurance money or pick a new location downtown where they will have a better chance to receive other funding.

If they choose a new spot, they could receive more money from grants, insurance, FEMA and the Triumph Gulf Coast Fund.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says the city will most likely pick a new location — but the center will be back and better than ever.

“There is no doubt that the Civic Center was a very important part of Panama City and it will continue to be a very important part of Panama City and we will rebuild the Civic Center,” Brudnicki said.

