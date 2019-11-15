Panama City group joins recovery efforts for missing airman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) announced Friday it has joined the search for an airman who went missing in the Gulf of Mexico November 5.

The crew is using sonars, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to help look for 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff.

“The death of Staff Sgt. Condiff is devastating and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his unit,” said Capt. Aaron Peters, NSWC PCD commanding officer in a press release. “We are hopeful that our efforts bring him home and offer some measure of relief to his family.”

The side-scan sonar technology is monitored around the clock by multiple operators and will allow for more search time on station.

The UUVs will search the 29 square kilometers area and any data retrieved will be examined by the ROV.

