Panama City government to offer hiring incentives

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — City officials are trying to incentivize city jobs.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners approved a policy allowing for hiring incentives such as sign-on bonuses.

The policy was approved unanimously by the commission in the hopes that it will attract more employees to the city, in order to fill some of the positions they say have remained unfilled throughout the years, like commercial drivers.

The sign-on bonus can be up to six percent of the potential employees salary.

Mark McQueen, City Manager of Panama City, says the bonus can be used by the employee in different ways.

“It could be used for education, tuition reimbursement, and it could be used just as actual cash incentive to bring them on,” he said.

The employee must remain in the position for a full year in order to keep their sign-on bonus. If that employee decides to leave before the year contract is up, they will need to pay back the bonus.