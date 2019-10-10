Panama City gives away 500 free trees to residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents showed up in huge numbers today for Panama City’s tree giveaway. With the help of DAWSON, they handed out 500 free trees.

It’s part of the city’s initiative to replant 100,000 trees by 2025.

According to its campaign, ReTreePC, Hurricane Michael wiped out about one million trees within four hours last year. That’s 80 percent of the area’s tree canopy.

Now Panama City and its partners are reinvesting in our area.

“We’ve only been out here for about an hour and a half giving them away, and we’ve already given 400 trees away,” DAWSON’s deputy program manager, Ilona Werner, said.

DAWSON is a Hawaiian-based company with a location at Tyndall. About 40 of its local employees were impacted by the storm.

“This community’s part of our family, our extended family,” operations manager Michael Burns said. “And we think just doing this today is gonna help them recover just a little bit faster.”

Nine-year-old Presley Redd stayed at home with her family last year during the storm.

“I remember that we lost a lot of trees, and I think it’s a good cause to plant a lot of them since we lost so many,” she said.

Panama City’s next tree giveaway will take place this Sunday. Click here for details.