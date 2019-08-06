Panama City gas prices remain highest in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new report by AAA shows that gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in Florida in two years; but not for Panama City.

The report listed Panama City as the most expensive area in Florida for gas, averaging $2.68 per gallon; on par with prices in Tallahassee and Naples.

The lowest prices are in Tampa, Punta Gorda and Melbourne, averaging only $2.44 per gallon.

Panama City’s prices were closer to the national average, around $2.71 per gallon, while in Florida, most residents are seeing prices in the $2.50 range.

According to the report, gas prices have declined around Florida in the last few weeks, about 18 cents. Prices are 24 cents cheaper than they were around this time last year.