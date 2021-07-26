Panama City Forecast 7-26-2021

The dog days of summer are here, of course, I’m speaking to the dog star and the sun rising at the same time. That is what the dog days refer to. It’s also very warm and going to continue to be. This is most likely what you have heard from the dog days that it’s hot. The good news for us is better rain chances that should provide some heat relief in the afternoons, the bad news is better rain chances means the higher humidity will be back.

Temps in the low to mid 90’s this week with rain chances holding 40 to 60% most of the week as well. Seabreeze convection will be the primary axis of showers and storms. A few land breeze showers and storms could develop in the early morning hours on the coast.