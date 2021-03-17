Panama City Forecast 3-17-21

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) - The State of Florida Division of Emergency Management and Bay County Emergency Management will host an indoor, three-day vaccination event, featuring the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will start Thursday, March 18 and end on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A.D. Harris High School, located at 819 E. 11th St., Panama City.