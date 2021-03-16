Panama City Forecast 3-16-2021

Sarai Kent became a nurse with the sole intention of helping others. Juggling her patients' needs and balancing the life of being a mother of four- friends and family say she makes it look seamless. Kent has worked especially hard to provide an exceptional career through the pandemic, which has been a challenge especially since Kent lost her own father to the virus back in July 2020. See her story below.

Sarai Kent has wanted to be a nurse ever since she was a little girl.